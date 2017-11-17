Friday’s Passing Fancy/Poem: His and Hers

He zeroes in, past feet beating pavement

where discarded minutiae gather and disperse

and it all counts to him, marred or unscathed,

this matter he dissembles, puzzles into patterns

to designate order in the world’s gaping chaos.

She scans breadth of east, west, south, north,

and whole or broken it is received as cosmology,

a kaleidoscope of the universe turning before her

as lassos of time capture, scatter light so she

gleans evidence of Grace, its mercurial designs.