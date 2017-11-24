Friday’s Quick Pick/Poem: Mount Tabor After Thanksgiving

So despite all that other–the absent family,
the breathtaking near misses,
and such uncertainties carried in
the heart like burning sticks
or the mind under curtains of denial
and, too, prayers resonant with gratitude–
we come for relief and climb the volcano,
sucking air between our teeth like
sustenance, visiting sunshine relieving
wintry chill, earth sheltering us
with no effort a day past the feasting.
We are kinetic with hope, trudging
and running and cycling, leaning
into drapery of pine branches and
the pendulum of no-time, the ticking
of joy rife inside life-pulsing veins.
No one curses or weeps beneath giant trees
atop a long-sleeping cinder cone, once so
powerful it revised all contours of life.
We understand. We have our own potent geology.
Each of us today tethers the soul, alight with
scarce purity, heart-mending moments
of exhilaration under a wilder, sweeter sky.
This slideshow requires JavaScript.