Friday’s Quick Pick/Poem: Mount Tabor After Thanksgiving

So despite all that other–the absent family,

the breathtaking near misses,

and such uncertainties carried in

the heart like burning sticks

or the mind under curtains of denial

and, too, prayers resonant with gratitude–

we come for relief and climb the volcano,

sucking air between our teeth like

sustenance, visiting sunshine relieving

wintry chill, earth sheltering us

with no effort a day past the feasting.

We are kinetic with hope, trudging

and running and cycling, leaning

into drapery of pine branches and

the pendulum of no-time, the ticking

of joy rife inside life-pulsing veins.

No one curses or weeps beneath giant trees

atop a long-sleeping cinder cone, once so

powerful it revised all contours of life.

We understand. We have our own potent geology.

Each of us today tethers the soul, alight with

scarce purity, heart-mending moments

of exhilaration under a wilder, sweeter sky.

