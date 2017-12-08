Friday’s Quick Pick/Poem: A Small Ballad of Beauty and Fortitude

The freshening darkness sings and snarls.

At the window she rests and waits for

that loft and heft of air that carries

all four directions into her emptying mind.

She doesn’t need to move an inch from the

extra wide bed nor can she) that cradles her

smallness like a bird wrapped within

skeins of a variegated night.

It is a waiting that brings pleasure

as all the light is turned down.

Things that were hiding or resting

take their places, reveal wondrousness.

It’s all a giant music box that pops open as

last shards of color soon pale and vanish.

Why and for what must you wait? he complains

as he nudges her bones away from his heat.

To be friends with life, she tells him.

He utters noises that suit the hollow he makes;

she watches beyond a narrow window, senses lit.

An easy enchantment as earth shifts, sighs;

wind brings sonatas to her strong teacup of a heart.

Everything living in the far-flung night is

larger far more than she knows, but this is

a comfort: cats ferocious in hunger and desire,

handfuls of birds all glide and whisper,

squirrels and spiders that burrow and spin.

The moon glows without prejudice as the man

creates distance, keeps safe his importance.

Once when she was a brave child

she sat at night under the peach tree.

Savored flesh of tender fruit as twilit sky

stirred with a flurry of bat wings,

each no bigger than her fingertips.

Insects joined in chorus, brittle and bright.

Warm were the rocks, smooth beneath

her failed legs; night crawlers scaled her toes.

No one knew she had dragged herself out

until morning and they found her asleep

by a den of foxes. She had dreamed she’d

stood up and raced into fields with them.

Then she grew but her legs did not lead where

she begged them to go. Later, legs far more useless

than when there was assurance of healing. Romance.

She has been at home in the breadth of bed through

day and night. It has become less to bear.

Fine night creatures circle under the stars

and nature’s design makes room for her in this

unnatural world of trivia. Useless tears.

Night breathes on me and I am freed of it all, she says.

He snores on, head under quilts, blind and safe

from the dark while she floats, heedless,

toward the salvation of this in-between time.