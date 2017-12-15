Friday’s Passing Fancy/Poem: Wintering Waters

The river greets me at this gateway hour

as it slinks through twilight like a secret

receding into netherworlds, its depths

shielded by arrival of night’s perplexities.

Within its quietude, creatures are mudbound,

await to be swept up by flicks of wind,

to spiral into its sleek rocky blueness.

Wintering currents roll through dirt, by trees

that receive with whispers. Sky reconciles

past with present, lays its tenderness

onto the low-slung back of river now

moving toward me on the watch point.

I glimpse my reflection; it is reconfigured

as it is taken elsewhere on the icy edge, into

gradations of light and darkness, light redux.

Riding these waters, I become a simpler woman,

unfettered, unafraid. Welcomed into a wilder fold.