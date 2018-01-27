(Belated) Friday’s Quick Pick: Hawk Eyes

What was it you sought,

ecstatic heart pounding,

heroic wings bringing you to earth

amid city’s wilderness?

You wait for the denouement,

crows circling, black wings

cutting into sky with cries that can wound.

I want to be the one to rescue you

but there seems not one way out.

To leave in search of help may

sooner bring down crow strategists,

precise, swift against your loss of power.

Your eyes seek mine as I leave you,

a pawn in nature’s game, beyond my reach

but not without this moment of sudden recognition.

(This is a juvenile red-tailed hawk. I have never been within about 3 feet of one, able to study it, then wait with it. The deafening crows were arriving en mass. I have seen crows harass an owl to the point of exhaustion and one assumes, to death. I wonder what happened to this exquisite bird. The Audubon Society was called; I was too far from home to help it in time and I am hoping the Society was able to send someone out to soon retrieve it and care for it. But I will never forget this encounter.)