Friday’s Quick Pick/Poem: A Heart for Life

The heart takes it all in, the tender and piquant,

pings of sadness that stop us in the street,

messages of death carved on the walls,

yesterday’s certainties strewn at your knees,

empires treacherous, unknown or golden

and sound of dew gathering, incense of ancient wood.

The heart gathers secrets: pearls of light to part gloaming,

the wildness of fighting and loving, sleepwalking fears,

shadows of scavengers perched upon pinnacles,

shouts of joy flying on a warm west wind,

your victories and beatings entwined as twins,

betrayals like rust in your mouth. Hope abloom in your belly.

The heart knows and bears and intuits all things.

It is a marthoner, meant to service you without fail,

a constancy overlooked as the air you breathe,

it’s precision a mysterious matrix, sinew and blood.

It doesn’t beg attention nor keep track of favors

nor run you ragged–until it’s become too late.

Within its inner chambers reigns a holiness.

Feel the prayerful music and dance? It lives for you.

Shelter and adore it, rescue and honor it

as it starts and finishes every single moment with you.





February is American Heart Month–this is why I am wearing red today and holding up a stone heart I found–and feeling gratitude. Diagnosed with heart disease at 51 a couple of days after suffering a suspected heart attack while hiking, it changed my life. But this year is my 17th still alive, thanks to medical interventions I’ve received and ongoing management of symptoms. I work at staying well, as 1 out of 3 women (and 1 of every 4 men) in this country die of heart disease. Learn the symptoms and signs of heat attack and stroke as they are not always obvious! Care for yourself enough to preserve this wonderful powerhouse that keeps us going. Check it out: http://www.americanheartassociation.com