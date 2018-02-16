Trapeze of My Body

Days become open, elongate

as tenderness seeks each flourish of light,

finds roadside bud and petal,

graces bough and wing inside chill wind.

My body like theirs tilts toward sun,

struck by expectation, how it thrills.

Adornments of earth trumpet

caregiving Mind of God made visible,

how it scours and sloughs off wintry rags,

conjures rustle and sigh of life spun, released.

This hidden skin of mine, fluff of milkweed

covering elegant spine and capable wrists,

bright collarbones, coiled arches of feet–

my soul flies on the trapeze of body

in higher places, an homage to each spring reveal.