Friday’s Quick Pick/Photos & Poem: Advance, Retreat, Reveal

Early Spring signs 016

Like a woman, spring offers glimpses
of secrets with calculated abandon,
loveliness just a hint until ready,
then as you move in to discover
the mysteries there is more waiting,
a few required shifts, a pause unexpected,
one last flourish before its unveiling.

Treat even these moments as small gifts,
for such restraint of exemplary beauty
brings sweet virtues to finest completion.

One thought on "Friday's Quick Pick/Photos & Poem: Advance, Retreat, Reveal

