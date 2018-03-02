Friday’s Passing Fancy/Poem: This I Can Tell You

I found the past today, your zest and stillness,

the sturdy early years and in-betweeness.

Now you’re three quarters grown, still present

more or less, despite a bit of steel in lip,

a drape of walnut colored hair, a flutter

of eyelids, your face a study in pallor and shadow.

These obscure a teen-aged life, its secrets, until

a smile creases the standard blase position.

Words can appear like dewdrops or lightning:

ideas, feelings, a pronouncement, a kind of poem.

I pay heed, branch to bright leaf, age to youth.

Remember how easily you played and sweated?

Danced and pretended with my necklaces, scarves?

And memorized the properties of plants, liked insects,

revered high desert creatures, shared your drawings

or whatever made you mad–it all mattered.

I saved up those times when you still

found my hand, offered wildflowers, songs.

Your heart has ached, become strong in life’s vagaries;

kept company with humans, wildness, imaginings.

A thrum of mystery has gentled sadness, fed hope.

I have been glad to act a fool, to hurt for and hold you.

Still invoke angels to do great work with you.

I am nearer than you know as you sit with

daybreak and midnight and mine the depths

for wisdom that reveals greater truth.

Like water and salt, granddaughter,

the element bravery resides in you.

Like seed and starlight, love and faith,

your life will reach far, forge its way.

I will be here if you somehow forget.

Speak my name. I will remind you again, again.