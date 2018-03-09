Friday’s Quick Pick: Oh Pacific Ocean, You are a Grand Sea

Carry me along the rim of this world,

through capricious magic of sky-lit

waters where formidable tales are made

of labor, beguilement, exploration, survival.

Take me to heights and depths where life

shines, burrows, vanishes; light shadow dances;

gold and greens, silver and blues are silken

transparency and density of salt, fishes, shell, plant.

Bring me to the uncertain edge of capriciousness,

rapture of the seventh wave; cover me with lace of spray, sand and stone beneath feet. I will sing a song

of kingdoms built of the tumult and peace of the sea.

