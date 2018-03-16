Daily Prompt: Wrinkle/My Body’s Map

via Daily Prompt: Wrinkle

I plan to always suffer gladly all new gentle (or not) etchings upon my skin. I, in fact, plan on making a point welcoming each new wavy, rutted,elastic new line. This is my largest organ, the skin, the part that encases and carries me from birth until death, at which point may it fall away in relief and happily. It has been both a somewhat ignominious as well as lustrous journey from there to here and I do approve of how it has made its marks on me each year. It’s my life–what is not to like abut breathing and moving and entering one more year with heart pounding, mind poking about, soul sailing along like an invisible, encouraging overseer as this skin carts me about?

I’ve noticed my pillow case’s creases leave more markings. My visible chest is textured with light scribbles, a bit like little rivulets if imagined from far above, a landscape of curves and slopes and fine detours and scarred places that were unexpected pasues along the trails. They all seem irrelevant until I get a flash of the origins. Then lose interest. I would rather be present in this material body, not captured by the past, for it has been wrought of miraculous fibers and biomechanics and conduits for data and mad thrills and small, brave outings that have wrought a thing I can only imagine since I cannot see it in full, not from here. My eyes see parts. My skin sees it all, without me knowing fully; it records and relegates my life to itself and says hallelujah or hold on.

So, this phenomenon of wrinkles that America keeps telling me I must wage a war against. I resist this decree. Everything that has lived and matters has signs of that life, has its unique markings. This is common art, our lives. It creates itself in exquisite folds and generous crumples and lively ticks and tats and completes its own repair work with extraordinary designs. I’ll take mine, cannot bear to erase one of these meandering, exuberant tales of this kind and courageous vehicle that holds me and thank you, body, for all of them.

<a href="http://Wrinkle“>