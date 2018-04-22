Oops, I Flew the Coop Again!

I got so busy getting ready for our trip to San Diego, California, that I truly forgot to post last Friday, so please consider this in place of the abandoned post…

We flew here Saturday and after a glitch or two we settled into a new suite at the Downtown Courtyard Marriott Hotel that is lovely. It was once a stately, mammoth old bank. Then we commenced our explorations last night in the Gaslamp District for dinner–a hopping place–and later slept well. Today we mostly enjoyed the lively harbor area not far from the hotel. We walked about 4 miles starting along the Embarcadero, by boats of all sorts including tall ships, humongous cruise ships, yachts and sailboats and the USS Midway from WWII. We even saw a speed boat reminiscent of a shark!

Marc has visited here often in connection with business but this is my first time. I am enjoying it immensely. Our suite is perfect as you can see in part from the private veranda’s city and water views– a real treat, as my birthday is coming up this week! Tomorrow a 2 hour boat Hornblower boat cruise awaits us. Then maybe we’ll head out to the desert…or find other trails to trod beyond the city bustle. And find a good bookstore at some point, a musts, and more good restaurants. There is a lot going on in this place!

Here, April breezes are soft and toasty enough to come back to the rooms a bit pink–Marc has a very bright nose, already, I’m afraid–and very relaxed. We Pacific Northwesterners do have a hunger for spring sunshine. And we both were in great need of rest and recreation, so we are pleased to be here at last.

Below are a few of the first shots offered for your viewing pleasure. (I already snapped over 200…) I look forward to writing a couple of trip posts and to sharing plenty of other photographs upon our return. Click on each to see a larger view, as usual.

See you in ten days!