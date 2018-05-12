Sorrow, Song that Sings Without Your Invitation

Why, sometimes, bother to write at all? Words have their own impulse to sound themselves, like small and large gongs shuddering under our hands. But mostly tonight I write only because what else can I possibly do?

My older of two brothers, Gary, age 79, had a massive heart attack Thursday night or Friday morning, then perhaps another, and was placed immediately on life support. Then passed this morning, with our help. We sat hunched about, stood staring, immobile, wept and wondered, spoke to his likely unhearing ears, held his hands or feet. And so soon! he was gone.

My brother of magic music hands and hard-headed ways and large living. A well-educated man and a self-taught man, a person who could not get enough knowledge.

I had just visited with him three days before–after he had been ill for several months and in hospital often. But that day he seemed so far from the verge of death. No, he was so much better than he had been in many months, in all known ways. Clear and more at ease, his congestive heart failure and bi-polar illness well treated. Thinner, a man once tall and broad-shouldered now smaller, folding in and out as his gestured and leaned.

Hearing this tonight, now: his saxophones and clarinets and flutes talking mad and mellow music; his buoyant singing tripping over tables and faces, those great old standards, swing, Gypsy jazz. Sizzling, shuffling, deep dipping, high scaling notes; the swirl, punch, laugh of the wild and pensive being you have always been.

I want to say: Speak to us, tell us the plaintive truths. Tune up the atmosphere with songs made to be freed. Make a ruckus but not a real big one. Please.

You could say anything. It was raw, tender and frightening, confounding and irritating and illuminating and just plain curious and riveting to me.

My brother’s photographic memory, phenomenal, the vast ranging information, philosophy and science, art and politics and a myriad opinions and dreams and intuitions and more. The several hundreds of films he critiqued, copied, shared. The music he mentally cataloged, spoke of with eloquence, voice rat-a-tat-rat-a-tat, slip-sliding along. I would call and sing a song’s–jazz, classical, pop–first few measures and he would tell me its title, give me the words if they were forgotten. My own phone wizard of music quizzes.

He was the first one who read my first attempt at a novel and when he said how much he appreciated it, how he believed in my writing, I was stunned, as he read a couple books or more a week, and read well. He could understand my story’s or poem’s underground lives, crisscross of meanings. Like he also knew I was a dancer who didn’t dance. A singer who stopped music to survive.

And I knew more of him than he thought I knew and he knew this eventually. But I also knew very little, much less than what others said, the good and the not good. I only write what I know, what I feel.

Welcome to my house, I said (what matters is being blood). Welcome to mine, he said. So we came/went and enjoyed.

His baked beans, his ham and potatoes, missed already. His cigar-smelly, liquor-in-a-glass, tiny music club room. Instruments galore, fixed and unfixed, stereo, open window so the chickens could pop in and out of his place, then his partner’s studio. His bare feet took him everywhere. White mane of hair. The fascination with not only instruments but cars and motorcycles, like Dad. Appreciation of small things, the value of anything used and tossed that he took apart and repaired. How he liked dogs and cats. Cared about the forlorn; I have heard them speak of him. Loved his partner’s rich art and her so long.

I don’t know how I cared for someone this much that I usually saw so little. He left home for University of Michigan when I was 8. But later he lived right down the street. It was good to greet him, tell him I loved him, sing a little tune. He thought I might perform with his band some years ago. No, but I heard them play several times, so good I danced in my chair.

Did we always see eye-to-eye? No but please, forget family issues, everyone has them despite best attempts at denial or correction. Everyone can say yes or no to what they want to hold close. I have so much learn, but being a family member is something not too hard for me. Maybe because I trailed along behind the four older ones, I’ve loved them from close to the ground with its gravity, closer yet to the heart because I am the person I am. And I cannot not love with entirety, little pest sister.

We had that perfect three hour visit last Tuesday. It truly was. So long it had been. I was so glad he was up and about though shaky-legged, that he shared such conversation as hoped for. I got to take him to the grocery. We talked possible vegetables and the preference for darkest chocolate and bad-tasty chicken strips and three big cartons of puddings as he zipped around in an electric cart. I could not get him to buy oranges but did get him to buy bananas. We laughed as he drove fast but not too fast. People smiled at us, we smiled back. He was so appreciative of the deli man’s careful way, making a whole new batch of chicken strips for him. The lady next to us suggested it with a twinkle in her eye; Gary liked that.

And yes, the talk of musicians and favorite places in Mexico where he still wanted to live, maybe November he’d get there again, that was paradise to him, heat and colors and simpler ways. Then, old friends he had seen come and go, people who had worn shirts and socks he had given them, why not, and money, it’s the way it should be. And what of my writing now and what would come later, did I think?

Finally, his not being able to play music, anymore. Heartache, dulled under resignation. And of God, once a useless topic to him, now of meaning.

His round hugs and three kisses the last day, happy at last. And: see you next week for the ultrasound, Gary! And I was thinking of how soon Marc and I would make a pot of good pasta and nice salad for our table and Gary would be able to join us and we’d all talk like we had all night long. It felt like an answer to fervent prayers we’d all prayed.

But we never know anything for certain, we do know that–then are surprised.

This is what I miss tonight: what we will not now do together, so much could have been be possible since he got better… after the interminably long illness stopping things, separating all…how time and opportunity have faltered and forsaken me once more. Though it must be accepted, anyway.

Did he leave, finally, this material world because his music was to be played and shared no more? Or he was just worn out, finally burdened by breathing, the surfeit of song and sorrow and stitched up things? Such agony he knew, such joy. It can be soul-tiring to live hanging onto the grand bright kite of life and looking down to see a whole messy, stupendous scene yet still ask those questions with no definitive answers. Then, finally, to become servile under the dictator of illness. Under the new rules of aging that no one truly briefs you about, it’s often just everyone for themselves calling out an embarrassed help now and then.

And the bullying of the years’ errors, what a villainous thing it can be. I know some of that waste. Hard to proceed without assistance or it can drive you mad. We all need it or are lying to ourselves. He got the help–despite himself (with his daughter’s insistence, devotion to his aid). Our prayers. Are we not all worthy and unworthy and ever needing transformation? I believe God saw his hand out and came forth and my brother opened the windows and then a door. It changes things. It did change things.

Life is carried in many ways here. Can feel like a back-bruising pack of odds and ends, dreams and demons, wounds and wonders. Shadows. Miracles. Breaths un-breathed and hissed and whispered, heart beats jumping and waltzing, finally repeating on a too-long pause…

You, my brother: done here.

Yes, that Stairway to the Stars, Gary. Come on now, sync with the new rhythms. Flee to peaceable places. The Light loves you no matter what, I swear to you angels speak in a kaleidoscope of tongues, crystalline choruses, bright fires dancing as the pathway opens. It all will be revealed.

Going up now, don’t let go until the sonorous bell rings long and loud.

And here I am waving, I am waving at you, still.