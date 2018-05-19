Saturday’s Poem: Elegy/Frontiers

The stories shared by our remaining brother

gave tribute to places sculpted by vastness,

drought and heat that could kill;

trees like beautiful spirits;

people crouched in expectation;

nights woven with soft netting and rent

by lions’ talk that elicited screams.

My safe skin tingled though far from Africa.

Earth is lush with danger and amazement.

In that place, life and death appeared simpler.

Orxyes, wildebeests, hippos, antelopes, leopards,

each name a bright bell rung around our table.

Rare tracks of the black rhino,

such zebras with curious children,

tiny frogs click click clicking under star-struck skies.

It is enough to make me abandon other realities.

Enough for my breath to be stilled not by loss

but adoration of prodigious designs.

Our older, lost brother would marvel over warthog, antelope.

After all, he and wolves knew one another;

we both admired their songs, endurance, loyalty.

He gave consideration to all manner of beasts.

I recalled more exotic countries–ones

mapped by the fierce intellect and feeling that

our lost brother had inhabited, full of more tales.

And the Mexican village to which he had longed to return,

with its colors singing, hands rough but open,

breezes like kisses as his saxophone,

clarinet or flute stirred dust and birds,

his living finally distilled, vibrations

no longer wounding heart nor disrupting his soul

…nor taking from him the best he may

have had yet to offer us. To himself.

That old frontier was a dream of new music

birthed of quietude, a calm wrested from forces

feverish, half-sorted, but that he owned.

I am audacious about God, about possibility,

so venture to report he has made his way.

He left us to the minutiae of time left,

to our capricious attitudes,

urgent manner of sentience.

I can say he seized hope near the end of his road.

It answered me as we hugged a last time;

his arms were weary but they were right.

Now our remaining prayers are loosed,

notes and words fleeing on May’s generous sweep,

a promise carried on shear of wind above

his music room, the rest of us

left with ache of love and wondering.

(For my brother, Gary, no longer here with us)

.