This is not the deft poem
that other poets may identify,
but all that manifests this moment
a breath across wild space
a plea for uncommon sense
a gesture made toward heaven
a climb up a sycamore tree
a well echoing new fullness
a semblance of those gone
a blossom spun on a wave
a wish for someone’s scent
a tantrum that lost its steam
a trust in shadow’s light
a belief that remains whole
a falling down and rising up
a heart made only of singing
a ghost empty of pain
a release of all that fails
a river dancing my dreams
a madness that creates joy
a woman who ushers in dawn
a secret safely revealed
a whisper of boisterous things
a desert that welcomes rain
a love known to shift shapes
a tale of mercy for us all.
This is not a deft poem and
arrives as a living thing,
hews a trail to more,
thus grants me peace.
2 thoughts on “Friday’s Quick Pick/Poem: Less is More”
❤
Nicely philosophical