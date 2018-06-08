Friday’s Quick Pick/Poem: Less is More

This is not the deft poem

that other poets may identify,

but all that manifests this moment

a breath across wild space

a plea for uncommon sense

a gesture made toward heaven

a climb up a sycamore tree

a well echoing new fullness

a semblance of those gone

a blossom spun on a wave

a wish for someone’s scent

a tantrum that lost its steam

a trust in shadow’s light

a belief that remains whole

a falling down and rising up

a heart made only of singing

a ghost empty of pain

a release of all that fails

a river dancing my dreams

a madness that creates joy

a woman who ushers in dawn

a secret safely revealed

a whisper of boisterous things

a desert that welcomes rain

a love known to shift shapes

a tale of mercy for us all.

This is not a deft poem and

arrives as a living thing,

hews a trail to more,

thus grants me peace.