Friday’s Quick Pick/Poem: A Forgotten Bird Bath

Year after year I’ve walked by though failed

to find this hidden place in bushes gathered near

thatched grasses, my eye turned elsewhere,

away from this apparent desiccated stone.

As I draw close, body and mind pause– as

from thick sponge of dirt springs mossy life, tiny blossoms,

chosen rocks settled in the palm of an old bird bath.

It served its time or did not fulfill its duty, and

given another chance so prevailed as another thing:

a place for anything else to appear, even take hold.

The four rocks I think were picked and placed–

happy child’s play– or they were underfoot

of one who seeded the curbside garden–

but they appear to me as cool and smoothly dense,

pleasing eggs offed by earth to fortify sun and shadows.

Wait, I imagine all given important names:

Mina, Elwyn, Duke and Chloe–old friends now.

Or each was meant to carry a wish:

for inclusion, healing; clear skies, butterscotch cake.

It all may have meant far less, but randomness

creates its own value and has its place.

I step back to see again. There comes revealing light;

soul and senses are rising up, relief, peace.

For I have seen opulence that could not rival these:

plain offerings given to the dominion of elements,

a vision of gratitude blooming in this passerby,

and my certainty of good secrets, treasures to be found

and lessons of usefulness as I continue on.