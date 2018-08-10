Friday’s Passing Fancy/Poem & Photos: Light Cascades

Day opens, tentative, its vaporous cloak

a mask perhaps, for radiance in waiting.

My feet slip over earth, eyes fill with

sea, sky and forest, that tough shell

carryng my heart a-crackle.

Soon it breaks apart as faith holds:

obscurity dissipates, reveals

the sacred core that hides

to keep me reaching.

There can be little flailing in

the mire of life.

There is such light

here, there, and its confluence

cascades. Soul rises,

deepens, sings,

believes in liberty