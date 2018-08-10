in free verse, nature photos, Northwest poetry, photography, Photos with poetry, Uncategorized 90 Words

Friday’s Passing Fancy/Poem & Photos: Light Cascades

Yachats, MR 66, Day 1, 2 130
Photos by Cynthia Guenther Richardson

Day opens, tentative, its vaporous cloak
a mask perhaps, for radiance in waiting.
My feet slip over earth, eyes fill with
sea, sky and forest, that tough shell
carryng my heart a-crackle.
Soon it breaks apart as faith holds:
obscurity dissipates, reveals
the sacred core that hides
to keep me reaching.
There can be little flailing in
the mire of life.
There is such light
here, there, and its confluence
cascades. Soul rises,
deepens, sings,
believes in liberty

Yachats, MR 66, Day 1, 2 119Yachats, MR 66, Day 1, 2 122Yachats, MR 66, Day 1, 2 124Yachats, MR 66, Day 1, 2 169Yachats, MR 66, Day 1, 2 189Yachats, MR 66, Day 1, 2 133Yachats, MR 66, Day 1, 2 163Yachats, MR 66, Day 1, 2 135Yachats, MR 66, Day 1, 2 147Yachats, MR 66, Day 1, 2 193Yachats, MR 66, Day 1, 2 209Yachats, MR 66, Days 3,4 077

Yachats, MR 66, Day 1, 2 149

