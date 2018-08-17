in memoir, photography, poetry, poetry and pictures, Uncategorized 161 Words

Friday’s Quick Pick/Photos & Poem: Heart of Family

 

Photos, Cynthia Guenther Richardson

Remember that from the start it was
one for all, all for one? An entire lifetime of this.
A sweep of arms that gather in all.

It may have been a fervent dream of hope,
an obstinate faith in unknowns, but still
our circle has looped and held even
when torn to nearly broken.
And repaired, each thread twined with
the next in tensile links of love,
defining a net that catches sustenance,
saves whatever falls and binds together our
disparate truths. And loosens to let you go your ways.

Will you remember when you are less sturdy?
When I am gone? Or if the ties unravel and
you wait at the window, hands reaching for more?
There will be rifts. Misplaced time. Miles flung far.
Yet it has been, remains and will be this:
all for one, one for all, heart overlaid with hearts.

One thought on “Friday’s Quick Pick/Photos & Poem: Heart of Family

