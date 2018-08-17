Friday’s Quick Pick/Photos & Poem: Heart of Family

Remember that from the start it was

one for all, all for one? An entire lifetime of this.

A sweep of arms that gather in all.

It may have been a fervent dream of hope,

an obstinate faith in unknowns, but still

our circle has looped and held even

when torn to nearly broken.

And repaired, each thread twined with

the next in tensile links of love,

defining a net that catches sustenance,

saves whatever falls and binds together our

disparate truths. And loosens to let you go your ways.

Will you remember when you are less sturdy?

When I am gone? Or if the ties unravel and

you wait at the window, hands reaching for more?

There will be rifts. Misplaced time. Miles flung far.

Yet it has been, remains and will be this:

all for one, one for all, heart overlaid with hearts.