Far-ranging wildfires’ smoke has begun to clear at last so I spent an hour power walking. There was even a dab of rain that left its sheen for a bit. What a pleasure to get out again; this is a neighborhood of bounties. Typically I photograph lush gardens which flourish alongside varied, often historically significant homes. There are always surprises to admire. Some blooms have begun to fade as summer transitions slowly into the next season but there was still plenty upon which to feast eyes and spirit.
Come along on my cheery walk!
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
6 thoughts on “Friday’s Quick Passing Fancy/Photos: Late Summer Beauties”
Glad the air will now allow power-walking
Thanks, but the air quality deteriorated overnight from good to moderate; we smell smoke, etc. again. I suspect this will go on awhile.
Grrrr
😦
(PS I’m having trouble with commenting today on your blog posts…will try to figure that out later)
Sorry to read about the problems.