Friday’s Quick Pick/Poem: Tempo Change

Despite a dire mood I enter the world

then woody trails, carrying my slight hope.

Forward movement of shoulders to hips to feet,

arc of arms and toss of hair, face lifted.

Enveloping me is ripening air, foretastes of fall.

Ah, I awaited this as a child, the sweat to chill.

I yet long for breath deepening, musk at the edges,

that change of meter, a slide from silken to rugged,

the sharp distinction between largo to vivace

as in a series of restive dreams.

Skin will protest, toughen from little bites

of wind boisterous with damp and cold.

But the tree canopy is already happy, leaves

soon emboldened, colors a gleeful warning.

Then the flight: twig to air to dirt like daredevils.

So soon to prepare, I will wrap feet, hands,

pull about wool and fleece, lower the sashes.

No longer made for brutal beauties of snow,

I welcome a thousand acts of symphonic rain,

shuffle of leaves breaking, ancient fade of light.

It is a bearing down and a bolstering back up.

My heart now staccato as I scale a next hill,

mind shakes free of weight, chest rises, open.

Come close, season’s genius, tang and vivacity,

wide opalescence of sky, pulsing of rainfalls.

Let loose of holy robust brittle autumn,

dance swift into lean shadows of winter,

temper and burnish me maple bronze, apple red.

Bring my soul a harvest of wild moonlight.