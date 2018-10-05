in nonfiction, Pacific Northwest living, photo story, photography, Uncategorized 193 Words

Friday’s Photographs: Autumn Moon Festival and Lau Su Chinese Garden

Autumn is harvest time and most cultures have festivals celebrating bounties reaped. Chinese Autumn Moon Festival goes back many centuries and remains one of four major festivals celebrated on the cultural calendar. Held near the harvest moon of mid-September, there are many foods offered as well as music and dance. At the edge of old Chinatown in city center, my family and I enjoyed performances and then the beauty and serenity of Portland’s impressive Lan Su Chinese Garden, a glimpse into another time and place.

This garden was built with traditional materials and methods. We wandered as the sun set, then nibbled flavorful moon cakes made of red bean or lotus seed paste and sipped several fragrant teas. I found myself alone often as I paused to absorb the spaces, water, vibrant lanterns, buildings juxtaposed against our city skyline. Please share a few of my happy experiences.

