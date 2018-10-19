Friday’s Quick Pick/Poem: Beyond the Ache is This

To move, be moved by whim or design,

lilting, dipping on breezes, an invisible kite

shimmying, weightless in suspension,

a take off that is meant to fast ascend

like a creature of air, earthly or otherwise.

Any flight, any wings, lifting til gone.

I once so yearned for it, true freedom.

Plotting release from gravity,

shedding this tinsel thin flesh,

taking on feathers or silver scales,

then starting that vertical trip through

gale, fire or ice, into brave mercurial space.

Farthest away from this place of blood,

pain a clinging cape, and more

betrayals slinking by, misshapen things.

Yet my spirit found no passage, no final portal; strength grew in place of bitter longings.

Where would wings have taken me safely?

What power would have redeemed all

unforgiven and unforgiving

and fill the cave of my heart?

Not one things temporal.

Only deeper springs, those at bottom of the well.

I am older and know how to remember.

Or take even a bountiful day and all the Giver gives.

I was made futile by my youth but, anyway,

I live on, corralled by autumn’s

offerings, leaves innocent and vivid

while giving their last on earth;

this painterly stalk and branch

separating an afternoon sky;

happy howl and bark of dog; cluck of hen;

jazzy skitter of cat paws and tail;

bombast of notations from the crows.

Trees sing easy to one another and me

as I pass with a limp and nod.

My hope throbbing, a wild drum in my chest-

a glory of joy careening into maze of veins:

bless and take every, any, all

this life this life this life