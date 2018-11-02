Friday’s Quick Pick/Poem: Night Unto Morning

The morning does not break.

It rises, restless, a thing alive.

It swells, unsettles me with its

erasures of darkness.

Tendrils of light striate blackness,

precocious colors disrupting

night blindness.

But my eyes are not safe from day and

press silk mask and quilt to lashes and lips.

I toss and turn; pieces are misplaced

from endless puzzling dreams.

There is no defense on this earth

where a beam reveals rough edges,

chaos of truth, soured sweetness,

yet every shining thing throbs

in me like impending birth

and behold, the refrain of joy.

I am made for the prismatic

core that fuels life, yet it is

dazzling, strikes chords hard.

So within mysterious slippage

from midnight to dawn

I seek relief, glide and wait.

Before crescendos of light

the web of shadows is erected;

it plans for metamorphosis.

We all want completion, kind illumination,

faces pressed against the scrim,

lives spilling from our palms,

seeking a route for night’s

blending into morning but

without further disturbance,

not one more loss.

The dawn does not break, it escapes

from a well of quietude,

rolls on prodigious waves.

It offers its brilliance.

And then affixes me to this plane,

this spot so I can stand tall, place feet

on floor, walk into a sunlit, fretful world.

Morning is a messenger not refused

and again I must find my way.