May your quite simple or elegant repast
serve you well, shared at tables of hope
and warming cheer, of peace and forgiveness.
And may your soul’s good ease capture
a gift of delight, and voices free music, and your
hands hold gently all hands in widening circles.
And even if not so fine a thing as all this,
do not turn back, the longing falling away.
May you not regret each trying, and not
dismiss balm and beauty of care we are meant for,
but keep asking for power of Love to bless and
fill you long, long after candles burn down.
When you leave the table, you are not truly alone.
Remember this: that eternal flame glows for you.
Merry Christmas.
One thought on “Friday’s Quick Pick/Poem: Gathering Here, There”
Many thanks, Cynthia. Your good wishes reciprocated