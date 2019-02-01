Ecstatic, potent as a siren with wind-ruffled allure
the sea breaks beyond our lifted hands.
You spin, bend and unravel a cocoon of mist,
hair tossed wide like a burnished net,
catching cries of gulls, shadows of cormorant wings.
A dangerous joy! I follow, brace myself
for demon waves that may dare to capture you
but you disappear, no backward glance.
I discover you barefooted atop the rocks,
waiting for shoes to float in.
Not stranded; alive, shining.
Eyes are drenched in sea light,
hands licked by stinging salt, alien foam,
and barnacles hold firm beneath your toes.
Broken shells you give me, agate adornments,
and laughter that calls to fishes, seaweed,
and you sing free a blaze of light along the horizon.
You dance toward an incoming tide
for you are falling in love, out of
sadness and its dogged fears,
your woman-child wildness stirring up
sweet tang of air, hope anchored again.
One thought on “Friday’s Quick Pick/Poem: Notes from a Journey with a Daughter”
Beautiful description – lovely language