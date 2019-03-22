It is quite alright, anyway, sister,
this is one more reconfiguration,
a slip-slide to the right,
a gutsy careening downhill,
a pulling this part closer,
letting that old thing fall,
leaning minor or major to the left,
reaching past what obscures the way,
one leg rather tired maybe dangling
but another still dancing a jig,
one shuttered eye seeing as much
as it can, another luminous and brave,
while our spirits move in vivid infinity
or sing with the rivers, wind, stars,
and burnished wings stir old romances
the rock in your hand a shadow
of old hurt that will bruise no more,
as your rallying for the unwise or forgotten
becomes quieter (we all need mercies),
your thoughts rustle over blue-green lakes
like a flock of startled geese,
and reflections ripple, smooth your
face as your eyes widen and narrow,
two sunsets. I see the universal you
and the reason this is on my mind
(besides you being you)
is that all of us everywhere must one day
realign renovate rescue relinquish
transfigure our bound-up lives
into a more tender, valorous humanity,
into the torch of compassion,
a superior imagining of love
and so, also, we two–you and I–
will hang on, mosses clinging to dirt
on old paths remade for the detours
no matter what they inform us
no matter what you can no longer name
no matter if turquoise skies fade to grey
no matter when the next bell tolls
sounding each new arrival and leave-taking–
I will drop from the line and find you.
I will remember everything, my sister.
Especially and deeply for you.
2 thoughts on “Friday’s Quick Pick/Poem: Sister, Alright Now”
Oh, this poem speaks so beautifully for sisters.
A fine tribute; beautifully composed photograph – great perspective on the birds in and out of focus