The gauze casts itself over rooftops,
breathes across ridge and foothills
like the breath of Odysseus.
It is pulled into my lungs,
subdues the gong that strikes my heart,
an intake of coolness and love, power
that obscures, protects, reveals, shelters,
secrets away what matters most.
I close eyes once to the bleeding world
and then a whisper vanishes in twilight,
the breath let go, soul aloft,
heart swollen and emptied
as tomorrow awaits more remnants of
Light to hunt and scavenge
for whatever is yet to be escaped
for wherever I must go, shall go
4 thoughts on “Friday’s Quick Pick: Escape Art”
As I read your lovely poem, Cynthia, I was surrounded by a thick morning fog…found your words embracing, like the fog. I liked the comfort, direction and hopefulness of your message. Much appreciated.
Appreciate the appreciation, Jet
A profound poem
Ah. And I do thank you, Derrick.