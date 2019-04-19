in free verse, nature and spiritual well being, nature photos, photographs, poetry, Uncategorized 96 Words

Friday’s Quick Pick: Escape Art

The gauze casts itself over rooftops,

breathes across ridge and foothills

like the breath of Odysseus.

It is pulled into my lungs,

subdues the gong that strikes my heart,

an intake of coolness and love, power

that obscures, protects, reveals, shelters,

secrets away what matters most.

I close eyes once to the bleeding world

and then a whisper vanishes in twilight,

the breath let go, soul aloft,

heart swollen and emptied

as tomorrow awaits more remnants of

Light to hunt and scavenge

for whatever is yet to be escaped

for wherever I must go, shall go

4 thoughts on “Friday’s Quick Pick: Escape Art

  1. As I read your lovely poem, Cynthia, I was surrounded by a thick morning fog…found your words embracing, like the fog. I liked the comfort, direction and hopefulness of your message. Much appreciated.

I'm happy to hear from you! Tell me what you think.

