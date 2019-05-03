in free verse, poetry, poetry and pictures, poetry as prayer, Uncategorized 86 Words

Friday's Passing Fancy/Poem: Where It Happens

 

This is it, where it happens that

life turns, turns, vast kaleidoscope

all brilliance of human mosaics,

a quixotic time come true,

this gathering up of more

stardust into fine arrays,

rare skin of butterfly wings,

sea eyes fathoms of wonder,

twenty fingers of power,

twenty toes of shyness,

pulsing spirits of trust

offered to our daily welcome

of grace unto miracles: they

dismantle–such ease of it!–

every single doubt in life:

these our gifts earthly, holy.

 

 

(Readers, the twins arrived safely. Bliss…)

2 thoughts on “Friday’s Passing Fancy/Poem: Where It Happens

