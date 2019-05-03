Friday’s Passing Fancy/Poem: Where It Happens

© Cynthia Guenther Richardson and talesforlife 2011- 2019. Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from this blog’s author is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to Cynthia Guenther Richardson and Tales for Life (and, as applicable, older blogs of Poetry for the Living and Visionary Views) with appropriate, specific direction to the original content.