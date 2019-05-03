This is it, where it happens that
life turns, turns, vast kaleidoscope
all brilliance of human mosaics,
a quixotic time come true,
this gathering up of more
stardust into fine arrays,
rare skin of butterfly wings,
sea eyes fathoms of wonder,
twenty fingers of power,
twenty toes of shyness,
pulsing spirits of trust
offered to our daily welcome
of grace unto miracles: they
dismantle–such ease of it!–
every single doubt in life:
these our gifts earthly, holy.
(Readers, the twins arrived safely. Bliss…)
2 thoughts on “Friday’s Passing Fancy/Poem: Where It Happens”
How wonderful, Cynthia – your words are exquisite.
Great news – your bliss is apparent