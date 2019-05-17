in Pacific Northwest, photo story, photography, poetry and pictures, Uncategorized 32 Words

Friday’s Quick Pick/ Poem with Photos: Gathering Sea Breath

…when all becomes that linear-

life’s heart put in a box-

seek the sea air:

light showers dazzle, wind kisses ache,

sky offers stairways to Spirit…

salt breath of mercy, happiness retrieved

2 thoughts on “Friday’s Quick Pick/ Poem with Photos: Gathering Sea Breath

  2. Excellent! I could imagine myself standing on the sea shore, letting the spray keeping me moist.

