…when all becomes that linear-
life’s heart put in a box-
seek the sea air:
light showers dazzle, wind kisses ache,
sky offers stairways to Spirit…
salt breath of mercy, happiness retrieved
2 thoughts on “Friday’s Quick Pick/ Poem with Photos: Gathering Sea Breath”
Excellent gallery to accompany a poem we can feel
Excellent! I could imagine myself standing on the sea shore, letting the spray keeping me moist.