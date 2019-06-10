This may appear all that is left
after the lifeblood’s power is sown
in places so needed, its source emptying, an echo
as your voice is thrown into midnight or dawn,
when everything that could take you to
the core of need and fear and desire and loss
has done so, then again done so deeper.
That is when to wait, to pause and gather
the lost bloom of your life, cradle it in hand,
feel its riffling curves, its dense symmetry
and memorize its lushness as the center of youexpands and you cannot deny
the ineffable joy
nor it, you
One thought on “Monday’s Randomness/Poem: Hold On”
Beautiful thoughts which repaid repeated reading