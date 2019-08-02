At last, in the lengthening night
there is a turning around on
velvet pathways with curves set
softly afire, oceanic darkness linking
conversation with wisdom, Mother Wit
coming up from deep wells, talk that seems
real as dreaming slips in, out, past day
and tufts of songs rise behind teeth
like whistling grasses caught on branches
and light threading petals, future morning glories
while the mouth, heart are rich as darkness
and in its absence speak and are understood,
rising from waterways where traces of stars
act like power, lithe and brazen with love–
then with no warning: my awakening and
leaving bed and entering dawn
as though saved, realigned body, spirit, mind
and my Italian mug blue with silence,
waiting on a counter and ignorant of
sleep or little of it, yet a fine fit in my hand–
always deaf to talk, even this gratitude
3 thoughts on “Friday’s Passing Fancy/Poem: The Dreaming”
Lovely dreamy imagery to match the apparent starscape
Lovely to hear, marinasworld–thank you
Loved the softness of the words to poem thanks cynthia