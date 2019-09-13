Friday’s Pick/Poem: September Segue into Courage

This is for all the times

we have not done enough

of what we might have done;

for moments when

language dangles between us

as heroic swinging bridges,

devised but distrusted;

for nights and days when

the ominous and sacred

are neither well discerned or heeded.

We can still seek luminosity within

pockets of space and thought,

recruit hope from the morning’s song.

And act as if truth lives here,

our efforts reverting soul’s unease,

filling needs for mercy multiplied.

I write this for you when you think nothing else can be offered, slumbering in a cave of defeat.

It is for when plenty seems paucity

and we have forgotten there is always

a greater sum than failed or shrieking parts.

You ask, I ask, what can save us?

Is not the value in our moments of courage,

readying for receipt of what may come? It may be better; our raggedness knows nothing.

What unspools next may morph with creativity, cause our cells to dance eternal, counsel us to believe. In kindness. To help each other gather up, move to the warmth in the dark, closer.

So lift your eyes before you curse every broken thing imperiling or wounding your feet.

Look up, praise the greatness of your God

without end.

Do you think we strive, fail, dream, mourn alone?

This universe does not quit, it labors, it redesigns and recovers, it offers evidence of this such

blazing love

aflame for us.