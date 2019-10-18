This is one sort of preference:
vessels useful and voluptuous,
lithesome fishes lined up for breezes,
trees well refined that mind themselves,
stone with a softer side but that does not give in.
A variety of order beguiles with certainty.
I am intrigued by definitions of texture
and design, of utility and indulgence.
But within chaos rises a web of connectivity
that brings to the fore the powers of Presence.
Out of strife surges creativity,
intimacy with confusion allows clarity,
and it is a value of peace and discord
that we humans can jostle to and fro,
discern amazement within, without
and secure our (mutable) selves here
and beyond the living maze of mirrors.
One thought on “Friday’s Passing Fancy/Poem/Photo: Order and Otherwise”
I like this