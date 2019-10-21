in Pacific Northwest living, photo story, photography, Uncategorized 42 Words

Monday’s Meander: Families and Pumpkins at the Farm, Oh Boy!

Pictures taken at Heritage Farm. There are so many options this time of year to get out with family and friends for fresh air, good treats, simple joys!

(There may possibly be a beloved grandfather and daughter plus twins in the mix.)

