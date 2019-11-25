Monday’s Meander: Home/Yesterday’s and Today’s Gifts

Hello readers and fellow bloggers,

I’m having some trouble preparing my mind and home for Thanksgiving, although my husband, the cook, is busy with his food lists and plans. This is the first year for all holidays in our new place. Our dining and living rooms are smaller, the surrounds outside entirely different if beautiful, as well. Everyone lives farther away than before, except for one daughter and her family (including beloved 7 mos. old twins). And it will be the first year I do not have my sister much closer; she has dementia, and stays more and more in her retirement complex. I miss many in my family, especially those long gone, as we often do this time of year. I think of them fondly and recall the best times amid the ups and downs.

The picture above is from 2017 around Thanksgiving– at the old place, our home of over 20 years. It brought fond memories as I was looking through old photos so I wanted to post it here.

Tomorrow I will have lunch with my remaining sister and that is good. Also, I know the babies will have a blast trying out potatoes and and all for the first time! And fortunately, my oldest daughter from South Carolina is visiting this week, She has kept me on a fast pace visiting people, seeing sights, shopping…it has been fun, and we will be sad to see her go. It clarifies once more that it is the people during holidays that matter so greatly.

If I don’t find time to write my usual post Wednesday this week, have an embraceable sort of Thanksgiving Day. Well, just love one another if you can, find and offer moments of kindness and fun, name every thing that positively powers your life. I will be doing the same!

Blessings,

Cynthia