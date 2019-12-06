Friday's Passing Fancy/Poem: Catch, Love, Release

The wise way is to catch the beauty
and then release, give no thought more
than comes in holding a moment
and then, filled up, even happy,
relinquish it to curl and twist of wind,
to three sister fates that weave this life,
and watch it sail into blue sheer day.
But the desire is to hoard this leaf of
vermilion golden carmine,
this late fall jewel caught in chilled fingers.
I want I want the heart and hand say
but my spirit advises
admire, lightly love, let go.
A compromise, then: tuck
in a nook for safekeeping,
for another seeker who may
embrace wonder and move on
toward winter’s advent and its gifts
(Photos by Cynthia Guenther Richardson 2019)