Friday's Passing Fancy/Poem: A Small Incantation for Restoration of Goodness

These reminders of the old ways come forward-
so long have we been arriving from Spirit,
how long has the world been turning, teeming–
and the promise I feel beneath my feet
where the heart of a planet yet beats
and we creatures all who live and die
amid dirt, mineral, insect,
moss and vine, the tides that turn,
taste and hear and see. Feel at one.
I seek more courage, my Mother, my Father.
Here are earth, air, fire, water, ether,
a map, a memory of greater things,
our place to become wise, to create, offer love.
Wings and trees that hold up the infinite sky,
every light woven with every dark,
stars combusting, planets revolving:
these that honor flesh, bones, blood
in accordance with the design,
a life made sacred for wayfaring,
a chance for knowing and unknowing.
Ancient callings rise to the present,
on blessings of rain and bright wind:
May there be a vast undoing
of these maladies which grip us in
this time and circumstance where
reckless want devours need and the needy
and power blasphemes humanity, numinosity,
and mind and spirit shrink back
though God-in-all abhors all ways of hate,
and yet– waits, waits for us
to kneel, to speak and sing out, stand up
rekindle the fine cosmic order,
as you and you and I do become
braver. Truer. Ever good.
We are just this far from the All Divine,
closer than dared believe,
we are star filament, souls afire.
May we remember, our Mother/Father,
as we labor. Seek. Transform.
Loved your images and haunting words…and the gentle reminder that I am in need of the courage–that comes from realizing my place in all that there is. I need the deep connection that I have with the created world–of which I am a part. This is what really matters.
A fine poem – and whoever produced that black and white image is to be congratulated.
Very nice poem. I especially liked the line, “Wings and trees that hold up the infinite sky…” What a beautiful image and thought.