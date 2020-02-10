Monday's Meander/Photos: A Growing Urge for Spring

I walked longer and faster than usual, enjoying the surprising visitation of sunshine and blue skies. I was looking for signs of spring, yet did not see more than a few promising if tightly closed buds and a couple of flowers here above the city. But I well recall my old neighborhood’s abundant offerings so will share a few. May we always have flowers about us…and find peace and joy among them. I will await this year’s bloomings or will go in search for more before too long.