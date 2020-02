Photos by Cynthia Guenther Richardson 2020

Abstraction, dismantling the function

of things, of spaces, of partnerships

brings an essence of

form and its originators,

play of light on matter,

life in hand like water,

flotation when there was gravity,

gathering where there was separation,

movement where there was bondage.

This is what there is of love:

possibility though there was little left,

regeneration where all was static when

waiting to be undone,

peeled to the core,

discovered.