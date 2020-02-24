Monday's Meander: Spring Travel/Yachats–or Victoria?

I have been on lovely area power walks recently, but while walking rustling about in my brain has been my yearly birthday trip in late April or early May. (I missed last year’s as twin grand-babies came about that time–what a present to us all!) And I have been fairly certain it would be Victoria, BC, Canada for the fifth time or the Pacific Ocean. I about settled on the ocean for R and R and after looking through previous pictures was looking forward to it–it has been a few months. Then I was pulled right back to Victoria and Vancouver Island. Such a choice–both are wonderful.

At the base of the Coast Range Mountains, Yachats (YAH-hots) is a prime getaway spot for Marc and me. Unlike some of the other central coastal towns and beaches, it is quieter, smaller (about 750 folks), and not touristy. The beaches are often even empty when we go–not so much in summer and the tide pools are fascinating to explore as we climb about basalt rocks to scout out starfish and sea anemones and rocks brought in from the sea. And Cape Perpetua Scenic Area–the highest point on the coast is amid these beautiful forests) is nearby so it’s a great place to hike. So we return year after year, though it is easily a four hour drive over the mountains, then down west coast highway, 101.

And yet, everyone who has taken the ferry from Washington State to Vancouver Island to embrace Victoria for an enchanted week knows that it is a place to love for life.

A view of flowers at Butchart

Sunken garden at Butchart

But over the week-end I saw my 14 year old grandson, Asher, and he mentioned a trip to visit a maternal aunt in Idaho soon. We talked a bit about the area he’ll be visiting, why he enjoys it so much.

“I have often thought abnout going to visit there–I have been mostly in northern Idaho.

“Yeah, you keep saying that.” He grinned at me from under a flop of hair. “Well, it’s beautiful there.” He showed me a picture he had taken of the Sawtooth Mountains–he will text me pictures of interesting sights as I do, to him. I had seen some good ones before but was quite taken with the one he showed me.

“Maybe I should go, huh?”

He shrugged in that teen-age way, as if it made no difference to him– but then cheerily nodded.

So today I made my decision. After all, I do adore dramatic topography and the Rocky Mountains traverse Idaho! Thanks, Asher, I am finally going to visit, likely staying in the Boise area, surrounded by spectacular Boise Mountains. The high desert. City in a river basin within mountains that reach over 10,000 feet. River canyons and desert–what’s not to appreciate? We will drive through eastern Oregon and see spots we haven’t seen before, as well. I am quite excited about my this new adventure.

Meantime, plenty of lovely Oregon to enjoy and will post more Pacific NW photos next week. Have a happy week or find ways to make it better.

