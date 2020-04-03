Friday’s Passing Fancy/Poem: This Flesh on Earth

How tender this skin, voluminous
frailty of flesh that nets our dreams
labors in favor of greater longevity
hijacks time and its intentions
redresses error to redouble efforts
carries fear and courage in cellular symmetry
sees depth and breadth in a flash
accepts lust or purity in equal measure
entreats mind and Mother Wit to share wisdom
quiets then rings out voices of billions
bears all stories and creates more tellers
harbors secrets or offers them freedom
restrains, forgoes and denies basic needs
and welcomes touch, water, bread
fights losing battles to preserve a breath
then sooner or later relinquishes its hold:
this skin that brings the miracles together
until– well-used or unbearable– it is shed:
bless this flesh that we may live better,
bless and guard us in our deep seclusions
and may we use great libraries of mind
discover cosmologies of spirit
hear songs of earth and galaxies
dance with a resurrecting Light
to the beat of the blood-deep
yes I mean yes hold close this one moment
lift up our weeping hearts, feel their might