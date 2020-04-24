Not the sea but the salt
not the sand but a grain
not the sky but the blue
not the cloud but the vapor.
Not the tree but the root
not the lilac but a bud
not the cave but a rock
not the lake but the fish.
Not the storm but the brightening
not the mountain but a peak
not the trail but the dirt
not the valley but the meadow.
Not the sickness but the healing
not the grief but the weeping
not the terror but release
not the hunger but the charity.
Not the moment but beyond;
not despair but keeping on;
not the end but regeneration.
…Not ailing world of bruising dark
without a rainbow bursting dawn;
not any street, alley or byway
without your waving at the windows;
nor the ragged thrum of hearts
without holy currents running
a rescue boat with nets and light
to gather and bind our wounds:
not this world but better with
an emergent covenant of care,
and not the blades of discord but
our human voices singing
bless you, amen amen amen
7 thoughts on “Friday’s Passing Fancy/Poem: This World”
