I could make up a song about all the rivers I love! Once more to the Willamette River, a safe place to walk about during these times and partake of a good variety of beauties. This is the Foothills park area. It is a quieter river southwest of Portland without the big ships, though we have seen seals swim up here.
I became, to my surprise, 70 over the week-end! Despite not being able to go to a favorite beach cottage in Yachats (OR.) or Cannon Beach as we often have this time of year, we enjoyed our meanders nearby. I do miss traveling, however, modest. Next week’s post I will share Yachats as it truly is awesome there. Meanwhile, I hope you can feel Spring’s peaceful breezes off the water if only in your imagination. And one day perhaps you can visit Portland area and find our many great rivers for yourselves. One reason I love it here are the various bodies of water. Enjoy.
7 thoughts on “Monday’s Meander: Come with Me Down to the River Again, the Good River”
Gorgeous photos, Cynthia! What a lovely way to spend your birthday! Many happy returns. . .
Thanks much, Susan–you know I love to wander daily!
Your usual splendid photography. (I am reading “Down the River” by H.E. Bates and Agnes Miller Parker)
Thanks, Derrick–that story? poem? memoir? nature nonfiction?–sounds interesting!
A memoir from childhood – superb engravings by Agnes Miller Parker – from 1937
What beautiful photos especially the beech trees. Happy belated birthday. You look well on it. Xxx
Thank you much! Those are lovely trees, granted!