Friday’s Passing Fancy: Alera and Morgan

If I could do any of these things…
I would plaster your open, luminous faces everywhere
so people would see how wondrous you are;
hold you up to the infinite sky, its light and its dark;
bring you close, closest to this so lonely heart;
call out your names from mountains to seas;
climb and creep, wiggle and sing–me with you;
tell you good stories, and learn your own;
make new games, our hands clapping together;
share how weird and fascinating is life;
admit that each dawn I long for you so–
and therein arises this tearful lament,
you two-in-one, twin grand-baby girls.
But some day, another time–in far better meetings
than from this great distance–
we will draw close as good stones in a circle
to dream and make anew with love that goes on
and be triumphant and silly,
duly surprised, full of comforts,
oh yes and yes, Alera and Morgan!
such a time it will be, can you feel it?
My dear ones and darlings,
my stars all a-shining, you singers of joy,
you bright new blooms, fine dragonflies
in this grief and bewilderment…
in the everlasting gardens where you take root,
in the rows and rows I will not stop this
planting, watering, tending for you
So joyful
I love this, Cynthia.