Friday’s Passing Fancy/Poem: Possibilities for Rescue

What cannot be surmounted
can be welcomed;
what cannot be released
can be tamed.
What cannot find its way
can be protected;
what cannot be believed
can be reviewed.
What cannot be healed
can be pardoned;
what cannot be changed
can be unchained.
What cannot be spoken
can be sung;
what cannot be moved
can be reawakened.
What cannot be joyous
can be recreated;
what cannot stop weeping
can be forgiven.
What cannot be revealed
can be redesigned;
what cannot be embraced
can be blessed.
What cannot come out of dark tunnels
can be retrieved with little flames of truth,
and it is expected that the luminosity
will well save you both.