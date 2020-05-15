Friday’s Passing Fancy/Poem: A Small Knowing

Photos of Pacific Ocean beaches, Cynthia Guenther Richardson-copyright 2020

This body knows some of light.

It has followed gradations

slipping east to west,

beams of sun and moon

that cast sparks of wisdom

on an earthbound being.

Such messages from afar

appease my longing.

The homesickness like thirst.

I have walked along its edges

and deemed it wanting,

transparent shadows

(or remnants of lost light),

harboring me without demand but

also without my full consent.

I have scooped up light while falling,

hands cupped for sustenance, more power.

I have called it closer only

to find austerity, a hard review

of endless want. Denial is an answer.

But that light which knows me loves me,

delivers me to the Source. I slip within,

shed flesh, find spirit braver.

But how can we stay alive without living?

When does light reveal its colors if we are not watching?

Every step closer breaks water as it fills this vessel.

This soul knows signs of light.

It accepts transformation.

It allows slow burning radiance

to envelop me in its long passages.

How can we love if the soul does not?

It carries me like wind carries seed.

Come, it tells me,

may you shine, shine

far beyond this blinded time.