This body knows some of light.
It has followed gradations
slipping east to west,
beams of sun and moon
that cast sparks of wisdom
on an earthbound being.
Such messages from afar
appease my longing.
The homesickness like thirst.
I have walked along its edges
and deemed it wanting,
transparent shadows
(or remnants of lost light),
harboring me without demand but
also without my full consent.
I have scooped up light while falling,
hands cupped for sustenance, more power.
I have called it closer only
to find austerity, a hard review
of endless want. Denial is an answer.
But that light which knows me loves me,
delivers me to the Source. I slip within,
shed flesh, find spirit braver.
But how can we stay alive without living?
When does light reveal its colors if we are not watching?
Every step closer breaks water as it fills this vessel.
This soul knows signs of light.
It accepts transformation.
It allows slow burning radiance
to envelop me in its long passages.
How can we love if the soul does not?
It carries me like wind carries seed.
Come, it tells me,
may you shine, shine
far beyond this blinded time.
One thought on “Friday’s Passing Fancy/Poem: A Small Knowing”
Fine poetry and splendid photography