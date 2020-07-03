The expansive, affirming youth of her,
scuffed red skates binding feet just
enough to guarantee freedom,
wink of waist meeting charcoal and rivets,
hair sharply black and gleaming,
sunglasses muting/defining the world
and preserving her ultraviolet life.
The river’s current is a siren, that sun-sear a beacon.
Though air may be poison, so is barricaded by mask.
But she is absconding from this reality
and into her own–a bandit of speed,
knee pads two antidotes to grave errors,
her heart happier as an opening fist,
legs muscling toward mountains,
mind full of bluest horizon.
She is braving the day with
full throttle body and soul, unlike
the slow and wavering, not-so-young
others who wave as she faces the wind,
rushes into no time, gives a laugh, chin up.
One thought on “Friday’s Passing Fancy/Poem: Skate to Freedom”
Lovely thoughts