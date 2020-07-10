Friday’s Passing Fancy/Poem: Memory Amid a Garden

Such summer spun sweetness has a meaning
I cannot quite name in late day as
ruffled petals warm in sun, sturdy in my fingers,
a luxury with their beauty. But a waft of
memory languishes, a visit from the land of youth.
Happiness teases. Yes, you. Me. How we knew
so much had to come true, for to imagine it
was to conjure from the startle of our present
unto tomorrow’s certainty of victory.
It’s voluptuous denouement, soul, heart, body.
But back then: one arm lain upon another,
a cheek pressed like this, petal against petal;
our words fragrant, rising and falling
in a waterfall of flowers, then quietness like
a veil lifted to show us truth of everything.
Our shining foreheads bowed
to each other, hands fingertip to fingertip.
To revere such love was easy then,
second nature, a daily theater in which
we improvised gaily yet restraint
overcame us, closing eyes of shyness.
There, now I catch the drift of your voice.
That sound that made language radiant.
It filled ears with generosity every time.
And these pinkest roses scent my thoughts with you.
They whisper of aqua satin, white lace,
deep eyes brimming over like wells of dreams,
and hidden, too, pangs of other hungers
and yet that world we fashioned stood
for all eternity, a fortress, pinnacle of art…
before saying over and over
an embroidered
then unraveling,
misgiving and
final farewell.
These roses, I see: meant for you.
