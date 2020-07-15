Wednesday’s Words/Short Story: Her Oasis on a Tilt

It was very late afternoon, light sifting through treetops in a shower of gold, a slight pause before hearty or unusual fragrances of culinary works began sailing across one emerald, expansive yard to another. Songbirds, entertaining and costumed with fine feathers, rested. Heat had finally been turned up by the invisible hand of nature. The pool shimmered as if diamonds had been tossed across its surface, and for a moment Bella found herself blinded.

Her damp, straight hair hung about pale shoulders. She was a swimmer but not a sunbather and shade of the mountain ash, though patchy, soothed her drying skin. She didn’t want to move under great overhanging maples; her body was in repose. Nothing stirred her. Not even Remy, her golden doodle, snuffling about edges of things. Not even the phone ringing from the dining table where she had left it.

She was almost dreaming while awake. Images of her drawings bled through the pale orange to pink screen behind her eyelids and she saw their flaws and potential, meanings not noticed before. This was one reason she swam every day she could: mind released its contents as body unclenched its knotty parts. It was a feast of ideas, and Bella let them arrive and depart almost as if a click of old fashioned slides. Decades, now, of work. The real art was often removed from her faster than anticipated. Or desired. That was success, she mourned, and turned her face from the light that blared at her.

There was no reason to get up soon. No dinner to create. Antonio was gone, this time for perhaps a month. This was not unexpected; he was a corporate financial consultant and traveled widely. He conducted business she had only an inkling about and that suited her. If he was challenged enough… that was the tipping point– from bored to enthused, stressed to invigorated, irritable to expansive and more attentive when he returned. Otherwise, they were more like two cautious partners fielding questions and flinging looks despite reaching for each other, and then suddenly there might come sparks that flared. But vanished, too soon. They both resisted any undertow of discontent for long. It damaged the landscape of their lives so had to be repaired. Bella learned to find her own way, to let Anthony realign himself, to nurture her own soul as needed.

It was mysteriousness, being married. Who was trained in the requisite skills? It was all instinct and risk, or nothing. For them, it was everything when together, even during trials. And the best way to survive in the wider world.

On the breeze came an almost acrid but rich odor that made her mouth water: choice beef on the grill. She turned over and glanced at the high fence, thought of Nance, if she was home from work or, no, it was the chef they had in four evenings a week. Ridiculous. Nance, too, was one of just a couple over there–their son left for university, never quite returned. It was as if she and Rollie, her spouse, needed some sort of reward after their labors, their many sacrifices for success which Nance always referred to with a sigh, gaze lowering in a small show of self-pity.

What sacrifices, she wondered. What was lost or left behind, what had been given up or ripped away? Nance never said. There was something, maybe one day they would talk. Or not. Life was a private affair in that neighborhood.

And then there was Bella, an art maker, not a professional woman in a business suit, not a mother hen gathering her chicks proudly. Married to a man she cared deeply about. She was not a scholar or any sort of teacher, nor a gallery director or curator. Not close to becoming a mother, that was how it was for her body… Only an artist thinking, sketching, drawing, examining, transforming day after day. Her choice was made long ago to create. Antonio did not truly understand. But he loved her. It all worked well enough.

He was in Spain again. Basking in the poetic sunlight, seeing family, working, working, an engine that never stopped.

Her skin perspired under the last of sun’s deep rays. She lightly pressed her forehead with a palm, then tousled dark drier strands that fell over her brow. She would work more after she ate, sit on the upper terrace with sketchbook. See if he called her.

Now, a cool shower. Candlelight.

******

After she had showered off the chlorine and sweat, dressed in a caftan and padded about the kitchen thinking of salad, Bella remembered the mail.

The small pile lay in a black lacquered tray was placed on a small entry table against the wall. The mail slot beside the massive door neatly released its contents into the tray. It was one of the things she loved about the house: it was efficient in design. Too showy for her but often practical in its ways.

The mail was usually dull. Perhaps an invitation to a wedding now that it was summer–yes, there it was–advertising circulars (a waste that maddened her), thick or thin art magazines she wouldn’t give up as they felt so happy n her hands, a small order of something, yes, that lip gloss she found online (she’d use it only when they went out).

Then a plain white envelope. The white security kind that you might have used to pay bills. Handwritten address, to Antonio Alvarado. A “Mr.”, also. The handwriting sloped downward a bit but was firm, even bold in a way that seemed studied: this address must look serious, confident. Unadorned, not quite printing, but close. She turned it over. Blank. Just a brownish smudge, as if dropped on the ground en route to a mailbox. Bella studied the front once more, frowning. Was that young or old handwriting? Male, female? Perhaps the second, something in the capital letters, a flourish. A personal letter, not business and no return address.

The postmark was San Francisco, CA. They were in New Mexico.

Eyebrows rose in high arches. Who might he know there? When had he been there last? Two or more years, she thought. She stared hard at the front door as if Antonio was going to bound in.

Replaced it in the lacquered tray , and decided on salad with chunks of smoky ham. And iced black tea with a lemon slice. Her head felt swimmy until she sat and ate slowly, trying to not think of it further.

******

It didn’t make that much difference when her leg snapped as she hit the ground all those years ago. Though everyone cast pity her way, worried about her too long. She barely could keep her seat for longer than a half hour, they all knew that, but Antonio loved riding so she went along, and elegant beasts were wonderful. She had a dancer’s body, used it well but it was only another passion, one not quite dampened despite the leg. Of course, she didn’t much dance after that, not even for charity or at an arts festival or flamenco classes she’d attended. She was left with a limp, not so terrible that a stranger would gawk, she surmised. But everyone else saw her, looked away enough that they wouldn’t embarrass her, or themselves.

It changed her and Antonio was shaken–by the accident, her broken bones, the difficult surgeries and rehabilitation. If he hadn’t persuaded her to ride so often. But she’d tried to reassure him.

“This doesn’t later that much–just a childish wish to perform. Well, it changes my gait, it might slow me down. Does that disturb you?”

He hesitated ever so little but it was there, a flicker of his eyes, and it was then she knew it did, perhaps enough to change his view of her in a basic way.

“No. I love that you’re so positive about this, that you stand up to seeming defeat and take things in hand. You can well temper you romantic side with your realistic attitude. You know how to make the best of things, you can recreate your life.”

“Really, what things? I can walk, I will one day hike again, I can swim–and there is making art, which if you recall requires little to no movement of my legs, don’t you see? I–“

He clasped her forearms, then slid fingertips over her face and smiled. She shivered, moved in closer, his warmth a magnet for her recent coolness. He kissed the tip of her nose, stepped away, looked at his phone.

“Bella, you inspire me…I’m proud of your hard work to heal. A limp is nothing, we are grateful you can walk!. But please excuse me now, I have a call coming in.” He looked back as he left the living room. “Don’t forget I have to leave on Sunday for London. We’ll call that physical therapist- Stan? Steve?-back in–okay, later!” He held up a finger as he answered the clarion call to business and put ear to cell phone.

His back receded to a shadow beyond the doorway. She thought again that he admired too entirely her body, when she spent much of the time unaware of it. Creating, for her, took her out of body in many ways. For Antonio, her physicality brought him to a place where he felt most at home, felt elevated even by her presence, and there were times of jubilation. She admired and as pulled to him too.

There was another hunger she sought to satisfy her being more often than not: art.

Still, it worried her a little. But truly nothing much did change. Oh, the nagging or lightning pains even after seventeen years. Bella had donated her collection of high heels. She gave up any desire for superficial perfection. She found better balance; her endurance and strength improved as she swam, undertook vigorous exercise regimens, began short hikes with a staff with or without him–but always with Remy.

The limp did not just disappear. It was a part of her, like the brush of pale freckles across her chest and cheeks. Irrelevant.

She danced sometimes on their long, deep terraces at back of the house. Neighbors sometimes noticed her swaying, turning in lopsided circles across the space to soft music, murmuring what a shame, once such a graceful woman, an asset to Antonio –but what a fine artist, thank god for that.

So before she began sketches and brainstorming for the latest project, she danced, no music, just movement like licks of wind, flicks of a paintbrush, a a ringing of glass chimes like a call for more beauty in the world as she turned and turned then sat down.

Nance watched her from her patio and said to Rollie, “She’s become more like a ghost over the years, don’t you think? Secluded and pale, even with the swimming. He’s gone all the time and she draws, swims and flutters about. In her own dream world.” She spoke almost with envy, as if she wanted to join into those moments, see what it was she had.

Rollie laughed. “What do you expect? She’s an artiste, dear. They don’t have time for much else. Anthony could be a saint or at least loyal as heck. Though she is a fine person, just not who you’d expect for him.”

“Come on– Antonio? You think so? She’s fascinating, but he’s as good looking and charming as they get after forty-five. And he is all over the world, alone…idle hands, they say. No saint, I wager.”

“Mmm, yes.” He grimaced. “Well, now–a steak, dear? Thank you, Brett, you always do such a royal job on a rare chunk of meat!”

“Rollie, your manners.”

Bella worked long after Nance and Rollie went indoors. The night air was light and cool, a feather falling against arms and legs. And the quietness was a balm, though in fact their voices had been muted and even if she desired to, it wasn’t possible to eavesdrop from house to house.

She lit a candle, sketched more. Antonio didn’t call–but he often did not for a week or so.

When she was done, she found trails of nonsensical writing across white pages, shapes at odds with each other, and objects from faraway places she had once visited floating across the expanse… yet at the edges were darkly shaded spaces with nothing to show. Like a graphite collage of random bits and worn out pieces. Yet where was the central idea? Why could she not get her brain and muse on the right track with this?

Not a good night, after all. Remy had nuzzled her leg more than once then finally stretched out by her feet, glad to have her company. The stars had come out and all was calm in their home.

Bella stood abruptly. It was that damned letter, it was just sitting there, waiting. Dizziness visited her, then she reoriented herself and went to bed.

******

In the morning after breakfast, Remy and Bella took a walk, then trotted inside, threw open the french doors and jumped into the pool’s silky, turquoise water. He liked to swim, too, if only a few minutes, while she swam easy laps for a half hour. She stopped when her left leg twinged. Some days it felt worse, some better.

As she dried off, she recalled a book on the kitchen island. Once inside, she dawdled, drinking remains of tepid coffee, then looked toward the foyer. Put the book down.

The letter was the only thing there. Should she take it to his study, lay it on his desk? Prop it up on his dresser? Casually leave it on the island or the dining table or…What did it matter to her? It could sit there. It could wait for its recipient just as she could.

The book was more of a bore than she expected–an academic treatise from an old professor friend on how art creates smarter children and youth. It primarily made her feel different than most of her peers, as if she had x-ray vision and they were nearly blind. She still didn’t quite fit in many places. And it was no longer a problem she had to solve.

She swam more, backstroke, sidestroke, breaststroke.

It is only a letter, a letter, breathe, stroke, breathe, stroke, breathe.

After sun’s heat roasted her–she’d fallen into a light sleep–she startled. Stretched. She gathered up Remy, put her face into his luxuriant fur, inhaled his good doggy scent, gave him compliments. More tea, a snack for them both, then back to the drawings. They were for a new exhibit in three short months. This time, pastels and colored pencils. And more clarity, letting the unexpected move into the fore, accept it for what it was, transition, sorting out. alteration. All afternoon she worked and considered and made progress. An imagined travelogue of a woman moving between places, people, stages. A map– of her verdant oasis of body and soul within which she lived. The lure of more exotic unknowns. And how to make peace or encourage change.

She was a woman of deep waters, of experiences, and nearing middle age she’d lately realized.

She got out of the pool, shook out her bundled hair.

Inside it waited, it nearly glowed–a warning or an illumination?–that letter in the tray’s glazed darkness when she checked for mail later. Bella got letters from those who had bought her work or from her niece in fourth grade and sometimes her brother, a journalist. Anyone, she supposed, might send a letter to Anthony, it was nothing of such interest to her. Only a small thing. So why did she return to it and feel unnerved?

******

The fourth day after the letter had arrived–ninth since he’d left– he called. It came after a late dinner of salmon with rice and green beans.

“Darling, you answered– a quick hello from Madrid–I thought you’d be in your studio at work, no phone on, but glad you did.”

“Hello, Anthony, no, I made good progress today so am slacking off tonight.” She glanced at the orange kitchen wall clock–five a.m tomorrow over there.

“As well you should. The exhibit is not yet tomorrow.”

“You’re up early, as usual. How is work there? Are you enjoying being with your uncle?”

“He misses seeing you, sends his love. Work is work, going well enough, making money for all. Anything thrilling there?”

She updated him on their water bill–too high with all those sprinklers–and the boulevard repaving work begun and walks Remy and she had been taking on a long path in the woods. For the salvation of coolness, she said, but also for the birds. “We heard the calls and then saw two Cooper’s hawks today, Remy nearly took chase.”

Antonio laughed. “Good, all sounds good. It’s sweltering here, already my shirt feels damp, of course. Bella, the reason for the call is I’m coming home sooner than anticipated, early next week.’

“I’n glad to hear it! But all goes well, you said?”

“It has, but there are changes in plans, another meeting will be held after another trip to L.A. So I will be home for a week between. Arrival is sometime next” -he tapped on his computer- “next Tuesday afternoon. I will send details. Pick up my car, then will get there for a late meal. So all is well, then? It will be restful to have a week off, for once.”

“Sounds wonderful. Maybe go to the lake a few days?”

“We’ll see, darling, that might be just the thing.” He sighed: days of simpler pleasures. Bella held close to him. “I should get something to eat and prepare more for my meetings. I just wanted to check in with you. tell you of my earlier return. Te amo, Bella.”

“Love you, too… Antonio, wait…a, I…”

“Yes? What is it?”

Impatience book-ended his words; he had made the loving but dutiful call, had business to address.

“Nothing, it will wait.”

“Until next Tuesday, then.”

******

The next days and nights were like mud and molasses, Bella slogging her way through them. Yet loose sketches still were executed rapidly, then a few good drawings. The only thing that truly buoyed her–discerning shapes and movement and meanings in her work. Remy pestered her less, romped more on his own after the daily swims but she always scoped him up after her work, loyal companions.

Only twice did she look at the letter. It seemed cooled down, less intriguing to her somehow, as if in stasis after too long untouched and unregarded. It seemed almost a frivolous thing the more she burrowed into work, aware of less time left for herself. She had not expected his return so soon, and so sought the greater and better sum of her artistic efforts.

She started to swim at night again, something she had not done for a year, but lazily. Remy drowsed on the just above-ground floor terrace. The air was redolent of rosiness freshened yet dimming as night fell, and the moon sat in its throne to survey the yards and inhabitants.

And what in Madrid? Was he staying out late with his uncle? Was he looking upward for a sign, even rain? He could be superstitious, this she knew. Maybe he had made a trip plan to the lake resort–he was good at that–or did he muse over what he could find to do with himself every day?

Everything around her offered the usual magic but her eyes closed, ears were underwater and she floated, floated, keeping any revelations of Tuesday away from body and mind another hour.

******

Nance on the other side of the fence leaned over to Rollie.

“Why didn’t we get a pool? I can hear her swimming at night It sounds wonderful. For years I’ve asked for a pool. I know you don’t swim much and it costs, but we can get a big raft for you to float about”

“It might be nice, but she’s still young, strong, she’s…well, she has a lot of time, don’t you think?”

She cocked her head and narrowed her eyes at him. “So do we, now that we’re retiring soon. Think of that.”

“Let’s go to Barbados instead,” he said and lit his cigar. “Just wait until Tony gets back, they always have us over for a meal and you can have your swim then.”

“We can only hope. Or why not just put in a pool, Rollie, just do it.”

He studied the brilliant slip of moon and puffed away. Retirement might not be what he had hoped, time would tell.

******

She had made an effort to shine up the place, to make it look the best, adding small bouquets here and there, they both liked that. He had long ago wanted her to get cleaning help, the house was so big, really, but she resisted. Instead, she spiffed it up well once a week and in between could care less. Neither did he–he barely noticed between trips.

In the mirror’s reflection, she examined her face and found it acceptable. The fine lines about her eyes had deepened since working long hours; she needed readers to help her focus better. She had chosen flaxen-colored linen pants with a sleeveless white tunic, turquoise at ear lobes and her neck. Bare feet, that was the norm all summer. It was only Antonio, after all.

He arrived nearly on time for once, and when he unpacked and put on shorts and polo shirt they chatted about this and that, then settled on the upper terrace chairs, cold drinks in hand–he, a beer, she, iced tea.

He looked good, burnished by the Spanish sunshine; he seemed pleased with the trip, seeing his uncle again. His kiss was long, lightly fruity as if he’d consumed peaches. He always looked well even if crinkling about the edges, as if travel became him rather than wore him out, unlike herself. More importantly, his work was satisfactory; next steps were in place for clients. Bella liked how he’d mastered his career, knew his way in greater arenas and came right back to her, still. With the unseemly limp and all.

“Antonio, I held back something for you. It came in the mail last week.”

“Nothing of interest in the pile you handed me…but something more?”

She pulled out the letter creased from being in her pants pocket, and held it out to him. “It has felt a bit of a mystery…I will leave the room if you prefer.”

Antonio took the envelope, gazed at it, turned it over as had she. “No return address? Ah, but California?”

“You don’t recognize the handwriting?”

“Not at all. Stay, Bella, only a letter!”

He tore open the envelope without hesitation and read. He lay two pages on his thigh and then read it again, more slowly. His face betrayed puzzlement, then a dawning distress.

She leaned over her chair, closer to him. “What is it? Who?”

He looked up at her, his mouth agape, eyes wide, and he shook his head.

“Bella.” He wet his kips and took a frail breath. “I may have a daughter and she may have found me.”

******

“How old, Antonio, who is she? When did this happen? Where? Answer me!”

She was standing above him, yelling as quietly as she could when her insides wanted to shriek. He rose from his chair and looked over the vibrant garden and sparkling pool in their deep yard and then walked into their bedroom, letter in his hand, and then he struck the wall with it, twice.

She followed and they sat on the bed; her heart was running, running away from her. This was not what she expected, not what he ever imagined, sge felt. She’d long ago considered that he might not be entirely faithful. She ignored the possibility, however. Her mother–so unbending yet certain of herself and the correct to corral the messiness of life– had taught her this was more or less the norm: how else could ambitious men manage for long periods out there? Bella’s own father might have strayed–“Too much, too much!” she’d yelled at her mother when just a new wife–but one just gets on with it. It could be worse–gambling, drinking, abuse. She had to be at ease with men if they would be at ease with her.

She hated that advice. She’d struck out in her own direction, hadn’t she? Her needs mattered, too, they were an equal team in this marriage.

He folded the letter, put it back into the envelope. She wanted to snatch it.

“It was in Italy. That summer we were thinking of separating.” he rubbed his face with both hands. “So long ago, Bella! Such craziness then.”

“When were we thinking of that? You mean, my long hard recovery?”

But she knew what he referred to, how she retreated, how long it was before she let him come closer, even blamed him, how many days and nights she despaired in private, smiled in public. It was that it should not have happened, a ruined leg at age 28, a life unbalanced by pain.

“After the riding accident you became depressed about your progress… and not being able to have kids, a last blow, you said…we fought so much, remember?” He looked at her, brown eyes glassy and unfocused. “And I was in Italy for two months, maybe more, working and staying with an old friend.”

“What friend? A woman friend?” Her words sliced the air into shreds. How could he simply roll out this story, hide his face?

“No, no, with Ian–who was with Trevor then. I told you where I stayed.”

“Apparently not all the time! And, who was the woman, Antonio? Who and why, dammit…”

“It doesn’t matter now. It was only once, that is all…she was a friend of a business colleague. We all went out. I never dreamed it might happen, felt like hell about it, please Bella, believe me, it has haunted me ever since.”

She covered her face with her hands and lay back on the bed. “It has now come back in the shape of a daughter,” she mumbled. “How can you know for sure?”

He continued, voice quiet, trembling. “This…girl is seventeen. Adelina. The facts line up, she says she has a birth certificate copy with her. Here for college. Somehow she managed to get my name–and address. Through work contacts of her mother?” He made a sharp sound, bark of a laugh, once. “I don’t recall her name, her mother…”

Bella would not stop the tears even if proffered a life of fame and happily ever after. She would not believe him easily ever again–but she also barely accepted this was the truth.

“Bella, please, forgive me, forgive me.” He lay down beside her. She didn’t move but wept soundlessly, then in gulps and coughs. Antonio’s eyes filled, too, as he stared at the shadowy ceiling, then let himself cry.

“What an idiot, what a fool, what a failure I was that summer, Bella!”

She threw a damp hand out and smacked his chest once, twice, then rolled to him and put an arm about him which he pressed close. They wept together, trying to speak but giving up and finally, silenced by their pain and regrets, they fell into a restless sleep.

Remy sat outside their door, whimpering, but no one came to him.

******

She swam three times the next day. Hid in her studio.

He moved to a guest room.

Remy looked from one to the other all day long, and finally left for a breezy hallway, lay down, head on paws.

******

She swam and sat under the maple with her sketchbooks.

He swam. Drank chilled wine as he sat on the terrace most of the day. waiting.

Remy swam, too, and caught the ball he threw him a few times.

******

Repeat.

Remy chased his tail, ran off and lay under the bushes awhile.

******

She swam and he swam at the same time finally, though they didn’t come close or toss out any words. A pantomime of a slow duel, a silent confab. Her eyes beneath thick wet lashes stuck together gave her a look of simmering anger yet starry-eyed, and they bored into him several times; even when he didn’t see her, he felt it. His own eyes, golden brown and bloodshot in the high summer spotlight, did not look away.

That night they made a meal together, commenting on the tenderness of parsley and the ripeness of the avocado, the smokiness of the turkey. They ate outdoors together by the pool. The sat at its edge, feet dangling in the water. Remy waited long enough, then crawled up to them to receive rubs from them both.

“So. This girl. She wants to meet you, then.”

“Yes.”

“Her mother know?”

“No, she wrote. Her mother never spoke of me until she pleaded with her finally…her mother is long married, Adelina likes her father and no one cares to talk about it…” He opened his hands up to the sky.

Bella kicked at the water, splashing. She felt like she could dive in and maybe never surface…or she could dive in and come back up and just try swimming with him. Her husband. The fool. The man she loved and greatly hurt so long ago.

She had turned away from him. It wasn’t right of him, no, no. But she’d left him with only his work, friends, and no promise of better times ahead. She had forgotten those soul bitten days and wracking pain each night. The well of loss. She had thought she had been alright at first, she had survived and overcome and kept on. A bit heroic perhaps–see how she learned to walk? To become a a more well known artist? See how she managed to beam at Antonio’s side, and that she was acceptable to him, still?

Until he left that summer when she no longer could face the scrutinizing world they lived in, and her leg with its roaring pain, her awkwardness and weakness commandeering a life she had lived intensely, body, mind and soul. She had suffered. And he had suffered. They made wrong choices–she with her pain pills and isolation, he with a stranger. But they came round to one another again by that autumn, didn’t they. And that was a choice, too, but of a greater, not a lesser, love.

“She wrote that is studying theater arts…costume design, she hopes.”

Bella burst out laughing. “Her mother must have a few good genes.”

He inhaled one huge breath and let it slide out a soft whistle so that Remy came running, barking and panting with tail a-wag.

“Well, Antonio. Just tell her to come when you are ready,” Bella said as she slipped into the water. The half moon glowed enough, a pearl in the dark’s breast, a steady beacon of hope. “I will figure things out with you.”

“Thank you Bella, oh my darling…”

Antonio wiped his eyes. Never had he wept so much as the last three days.

“You see what kind of person she is, Remy? Do we deserve her? No. But she is still with us, and she always perseveres, Remy, so we shall love her even better, and more.”

Remy licked his face of the sadness. Bella hugged them both.

******

Rollie stood by the fence and tried to jump up to get a look over it, but he wasn’t that tall, even bouncing up and down. His wife smirked as she weeded.

“I know he’s home, I saw his car. Kinda miss the guy after he’s been gone that long. Want to hear about his trips. Shouldn’t we stop over, say hi?”

Nance stood up, shook her head as he gave up and sauntered over, hands in pockets.

“If they want us about, we’ll hear, Rollie. They’re still young and lovely, and very interesting people, you know that? Her art really is wonderful. And he’s got that spark that makes a man reach farther. They are not half-bored out of their minds like us. I suspect they could use more time alone with each other.”

“Huh, you often have a nose about people. Well, we could ask them over here. And I was thinking about that pool. It might be fun. Our son might visit more, too.”

“Now you’re talking. Our son might come or he might not, it’ll be great.”

******

Bella and Antonio spread three comforters out on the upper terrace that night. They watched the sky offer blooms of light, talked about going to the lake. They slept well, at last. Remy, too.