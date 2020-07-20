in creative nonfiction, nonfiction, photo story, photography, Uncategorized 186 Words

Monday’s Meander: Welcome to My Neighborhood

A scene along Old River Road.

Summer has hit full force, with the good and not so good. It is dry and hot. When we considered where to ramble over the weekend, we ended up deciding to keep it very local. That late July Oregon sunshine burned too fiercely for me; it was a more slowed down time out and about. It may rain for 7 months, but when the summer arrives it brings plenty of blue skies radiating sharp heat! (Not any rain to talk about until October or November.)

Since I worked hard on another piece of writing today, this post will be short and sweet. I have scads of photos of our surrounding woodsy/ riverine/suburban Portland area and local trails we walk. Though I have at times featured shots specific to a larger topic, there are scads more that you might enjoy – these are fairly random random but, hopefully, a refreshing assortment.

Gabriel Park trail, a hop and skip from us.
The ole Willamette River.
It really is nearby–a view from a Cook’s’ Butte trail.
Ah, our “own” woods to call home.

